Charges dropped against Tennessee teacher who slammed student during school fight

A video that got widespread attention is back in the headlines. A Dyersburg teacher was seen in that video appearing to throw a student to the ground.

FOX13 recently learned the charges against that teacher, 61-year-old Carey Sanders, have been dropped. District Attorney Danny Goodman’s team decided, based on its investigation, to drop those charges.

In a phone interview, Goodman told FOX13 the decision was based on what they saw in the video, leading his office to determine the teacher did not mean any harm to the student.

The video shows a fight between two female students. One of those students is 14-year-old Janiya Miller, who appears to be slammed to the ground by Sanders as she attempted to get back up from the fight with the student.

Sanders was initially charged with assault.

“First of all, we believe after looking at the evidence there was also another video that we were able to look at,” said Goodman. “I do not believe that the teacher, Mr. Sanders, had the intention to cause harm to the child. I believe that his intention was to break up a fight.”

The court date was initially set for May 24th. However, the date was moved to Monday, May 10th. Janiya’s parents said they weren’t aware that the court date had changed.

“Why would they do that without letting us know,” said Janiya’s father, George Miller. “They did it like we don’t mean nothing.”

“They probably did not know the court date because they actually called our office several times, but they refused to talk to us without an attorney there,” Goodman said.

After finding out the charges had been dropped and court had gotten underway without them, George and Jamila Miller, with instruction from their attorney, attempted to file an affidavit on the teacher based on what they saw in the video, but said they were met with opposition.

“When we went up there, they told us we could not file the assault.” According to Goodman, there’s a specific protocol for filing a criminal affidavit. “They cannot just come up and file an affidavit against a teacher for injuring a student; there’s a specific statute that deals with that.”

Meanwhile, the Miller’s family attorney, Carlos Moore, is calling for the charges against Sanders to be immediately reinstated.

