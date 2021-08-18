Charges dropped against transgender women in alleged bar fight due to faulty evidence

A California district attorney dropped all felony charges against two biological males who identify as women after they allegedly brandished stun guns and pepper spray at a bar fight.

Noelle Matthyssen and Karina Valenzuela-Vasquez had the charges dropped due to insufficient evidence after the Huntington Beach incident. The two claimed to be victims of a hate crime.

“After a careful review of the evidence in this case, I personally decided to dismiss this case several days ago because I did not believe the facts could be proved beyond a reasonable doubt,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer in a statement on Monday.

During the preliminary hearing in July, police officers said they made fundamental errors in the investigation. One admitted to using a transphobic slur while speaking to their colleagues.

The incident occurred in October 2020 when a man and woman allegedly challenged Matthyssen and Valenzuela-Vasquez to a fight.

When the alleged victims attempted to leave, the man pushed Valenzuela-Vasquez, video footage showed, according to the East Bay Times.

Matthyssen and Valenzuela-Vasquez allegedly proceeded to pull out a Taser and pepper spray.

Three officers arrived on the scene and, during the preliminary hearing, admitted they submitted inaccurate and incomplete reports regarding the incident.

They purportedly failed to report the physical assaults, injuries, and harassment that appeared bigoted launched at the transgender women.

“Oh yeah, I forgot,” one officer testified.

