Charges dropped against Tumwater water treatment company and owner, lawyer says

The charges and a fine have been dropped against a Tumwater business and owner accused of falsifying water samples, his attorney said Tuesday.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced last week that a local water utility company and its owner were being fined for falsifying water samples. He was sentenced to 80 hours community service and 364 days in jail, and his business was fined $5,000, according to a news release.

But attorney Wayne Fricke, who represents owner Timothy Tayne, said the jail time and fine was dropped because Tayne completed the 80 hours of community service work.

Tayne is the owner of Clearwater Utility Services, which was under investigation by the EPA for allegedly submitting false water samples from a public water system to a laboratory. The water samples were being tested for lead and copper.

Tumwater company fined, owner sentenced for falsifying water test samples