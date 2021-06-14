Charges dropped against two former Scranton School District employees over lead and asbestos in schools

Jun. 14—MOSCOW — Nine months ago, state prosecutors promised to hold three former Scranton School District employees accountable for their "willful disregard" to asbestos and lead problems that could harm students and staff.

Before a long-awaited preliminary hearing Monday, the state dropped charges on two defendants and dropped all but three charges against former Superintendent Alexis Kirijan, Ed.D.

In the simple court proceedings at Magisterial District Judge Kipp Adcock's Moscow office, a prosecutor from the state attorney general's office drew an "X" on the documents detailing charges against former Chief Operating Officer Jeff Brazil and daytime maintenance foreman Joseph Slack.

The "X" and a signature ended an "awful experience" for the men, who maintained their innocence from the beginning of the investigation, their attorneys said.

The state dropped Kirijan's 38 felony counts of endangering the welfare of children and 20 of the 23 misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person. She will apply for Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition, or ARD, with the opportunity to have her record expunged after completing the program.

In September, when Attorney General Josh Shapiro promised "their silence, their coverup, their inaction will now have consequences," the state required the defendants to appear before the judge, in handcuffs. On Monday, Kirijan appeared via Zoom on a large television screen in the back of the courtroom, where she virtually agreed to waive her preliminary hearing for the remaining charges. Slack and Brazil did not attend.

Christopher Phillips, who represented the attorney general's office Monday, said he was not authorized to speak to the media after proceedings. In a statement issued later, the office said the investigation focused on "protecting students and staff and preventing these kinds of failures from happening in Pennsylvania again."

"Our office brought these matters to light even before our investigation was complete because of our responsibility to public health and safety. Risky and drawn out litigation is not the only tool at our office's disposal," the statement reads. "Two of our defendants, Slack and Brazil, have since cooperated with our investigation and provided additional information. It is clear there were significant shortcomings by the former leaders of the school district. ... We are not carrying forward criminal charges against these two witnesses and will prudently continue our case on behalf of the public with a focus on the health and safety of Scranton's children, educators and families."

The statement did not address Kirijan, who investigators previously said had knowingly put students and staff at risk by ignoring reports that showed lead and asbestos results that necessitated immediate action.

Just last week, prosecutors sought another continuance in the case. Dozens of potential witnesses had received notice to appear in court Monday. The state continued to seek delays because it did not have the evidence to try the case, said attorney Chris Caputo, who represents Brazil.

The charges, based solely on rumors, caused Brazil to lose his job in Florida and "destroyed his opportunity to be employed," Caputo said.

"He lost things he will never get back," Caputo said.

Slack suffered severe health issues because of the stress of the charges and incurred substantial legal expenses, said his attorney, Tim Hinton.

"This awful experience will weigh on him for the rest of his life," Hinton said in a statement. "He never harmed any students or placed them at risk."

While a grand jury recommended charges in September, its members only heard from witnesses or saw evidence picked by the prosecution, Hinton said. The attorneys said the state did not have enough evidence to even bring the case to a preliminary hearing, where a judge then decides if the case should proceed to trial. Last year, prosecutors sought to skip a preliminary hearing and head straight to trial — a motion a judge denied.

Brazil, who worked for the district from 2012, until his resignation in 2019, faced 38 felony counts of endangering the welfare of children and 23 misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person. Slack, who worked in the district for 34 years, faced 11 counts of endangering the welfare of children and eight counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Since the district's new administration began in 2019, leaders have addressed the most-pressing environmental issues in the district. The district plans to address other issues, which pose no immediate risk to students or staff, in forthcoming projects.

"Now that this phase of the investigation is complete, the district can begin to move forward," Superintendent Melissa McTiernan said. "We would like to thank the attorney general's office and the Pennsylvania State Police for their efforts and professionalism."

