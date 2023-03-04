Charges dropped against UGA player charged with false imprisonment

Felony charges against a UGA transfer player have been dropped after an agreement between his attorney and prosecutors.

Georgia wide receiver Rodarius “Rara” Thomas was arrested in January on charges of false imprisonment and battery family violence.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Thomas will enter a pretrial diversion program for the battery charge.

Thomas’ attorney also confirmed that he was taking an anger management course and is completing 40 hours of community service and will pay court service fees.

Once those are complete, Thomas’ attorney says the charges will be removed from his record.

Thomas spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Mississippi State and transferred to Georgia after Mississippi State’s season ended.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Thomas’ attorney for a comment, but has not heard back.

