Charges dropped against Virginia Beach doctor, who shot wife and himself, after he’s declared incompetent to stand trial

Charges against a Virginia Beach doctor who shot his wife and himself last year were dismissed Thursday after he was declared incompetent to stand trial.

Dr. Edwin Cruz, 69, suffers from dementia, according to his attorney, Ryan Ferguson. The condition prevents the former critical care and pulmonary medicine specialist from fully understanding the charges he faces and assisting with his defense, Ferguson said.

Doctors at Eastern State Hospital, a secure psychiatric facility in Williamsburg where Cruz has been committed for the past several months, have repeatedly tried to restore his competency but have been unable to, according to court records.

Although the criminal commitment requiring Cruz to stay at the psychiatric hospital will end as a result of the charges being dropped, Cruz continues to be held under a civil commitment, Ferguson said.

“The hospital has discretion over what happens now,” the defense lawyer said. Officials there could choose to keep Cruz in the facility, discharge him, or send him somewhere else, Ferguson said.

Because Cruz also suffers from a number of physical ailments — including some related to his self-inflicted gunshot wound to the abdomen — the staff may opt to transfer him to a facility that can treat him physically and mentally, he said.

Cruz’s wife of more than 40 years — who survived the shooting — and the couple’s adult children supported the decision to dismiss the charges, Ferguson said.

Police were called the morning of May 1, 2020, to the Cruz’s home in the Church Point neighborhood in Virginia Beach for a reported shooting. There, they found the doctor and his wife suffering from gunshot wounds described as life threatening.

Cruz was charged with malicious wounding and illegal use of a firearm. According to court records, he was suffering from Stage 4 cancer, but his attorney declined to confirm that. The records also said he was believed to be depressed and suicidal and may have been suffering from side effects from medications he was taking.

Story continues

Cruz practiced medicine in Hampton Roads for more than 20 years, according to online biographies. He earned his bachelor’s and medical degrees from City University of New York in the 1970s, then later obtained a law degree from Concord School of Law in 2012 and a master’s degree in business from Saint Leo University in 2015.

He initially specialized in intensive and pulmonary care, but became a drug addiction specialist in 2015. He was working at Right Path Addiction Treatment Centers at the time of his arrest.

Jane Harper, 757-222-5097, jane.harper@pilotonline.com