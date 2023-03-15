Charges dropped against woman in connection to North Spokane apartment shooting

Mar. 14—Charges against a 42-year-old woman in connection to a 2021 north Spokane shooting were dropped late last year.

Reneice Jones was arrested on suspicion of rendering criminal assistance in May 2021 after she and a 19-year-old woman were shot and injured at a north Spokane apartment complex.

Jones was seen talking to a man with an assault rifle prior to the shooting, despite initially telling police no one with a gun was in her car, according to court records. That man turned out to be her brother, Cedric Jones, 37, who police later identified as one of the shooters .

Although it's unclear in court documents who fired the first shot, Reneice Jones eventually told police her brother said the shootout was the result of a conflict earlier that day.

While at least four people fired shots, investigators wrote that the number of shots Cedric Jones fired was excessive, with 87 shell casings matching his firearm.

"Surveillance video clearly showed that Cedric Jones could've disengaged from this incident but chose to continue to engage in firing his weapon in an extremely reckless manner," a detective wrote in court documents.

Cedric Jones pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm in November. He was sentenced to three months in jail.

None of the other shooters were charged .