Charges dropped against woman suspected of pulling knife on worker at Melbourne apartments

Update: Charges in this case were droped Jan. 11, 2019, by the state attorney's office in the 18th Judicial Circuit.

A 60-year-old Melbourne woman, upset over a slamming door, was arrested after police said she pulled a knife on an apartment worker.

Anne Limonciello was charged with aggravated assault after Melbourne police were called to the 1400 block of Tradition Circle to investigate a disturbance.

Police said the incident began Tuesday when a worker with the apartment complex completed an inspection on an apartment. Police said Limonciello stepped out of her own residence and shouted at the woman for slamming a door.

The worker said Limonciello then opened her coat and revealing a kitchen knife, telling the woman, ‘I know who you (expletive) work for,’ before going back to her apartment, reports show. Minutes later, police said Limonciello burst out of her apartment again, shouting about slamming doors and then pulled the knife out, reports show.

Officers arrived within minutes and found Limonciello in the parking lot. ‘I know why you’re here,” she told the officers, reports show. “They keep slamming doors…I use that (knife) for protection,” Limonciello said, according to reports.

Limonciello was arrested and booked into the Brevard County Jail and held on a $15,000 bond, records show.

