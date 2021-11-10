Charges dropped after alleged victim doesn't appear to testify

Nov. 10—WINDBER — Criminal charges were withdrawn against a man accused of strangling a Windber woman, after she did not appear in court to testify against him, authorities said.

Windber police had charged Brandon Lee Mcallister, 32, with burglary, strangulation, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.

Somerset County Assistant District Attorney Tom Leiden withdrew the charges after two witnesses did not appear at a hearing on Wednesday before District Judge William Seger, of Windber.

According to a criminal complaint, police said they were called to Sheetz Graham Avenue at 8:39 pm. on Nov. 1. When they arrived police found Mcallister sitting at a table outside with a stab wound to his left shoulder and store employees trying to control the bleeding with napkins.

Police said the would was about four inches wide.

Mcallister said he went to the woman's apartment on Graham Avenue and her son stabbed him during a dispute, the complaint said.

Police said Mcallister kept nodding off during questioning. Mcallister was taken by Northern EMS to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, in Johnstown.

The woman told police that he used a six-foot ladder to climb through a second-floor window, the complaint said.

The pair were arguing when Mcallister allegedly strangled the woman, yelling, "I am going to kill you," the complaint said.

Mcallister was represented by attorney Sara Huston, of the public defenders office.