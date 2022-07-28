Charges dropped in assault of dementia patient, 88

Jul. 28—Charges have been dropped against a former employee of a Glastonbury memory-care facility who was accused of punching the side of an 88-year-old dementia patient's face, court records show.

Virginie Vivient, 31, who has listed addresses on West Middle Turnpike in Manchester and Cliff Street in Ellington, had been facing misdemeanor counts of third-degree assault on an elderly victim and disorderly conduct in Manchester Superior Court.

During the court case, she was free on $20,000 bond posted the day she was arrested, March 25.

Repeated attempts this week to reach prosecutor Casey Jean Flynn Bennett and defense lawyer Garlinck Dumont for comment on the reason the charges were nolled, or dropped, have been unsuccessful.

The Journal Inquirer did reach Scott Gac, the son of the woman Vivient was accused of assaulting. He said in a direct Facebook message that he was unaware that the charges had been nolled.

"The last and only time I had heard from the prosecutor was just before they were set to go to court," Gac wrote.

He said his request to prosecutors was that Vivient "be banned from working with vulnerable populations."

Vivient worked at the Brookdale Buckingham memory-care facility at 1824 Manchester Road when she was accused of committing the Oct. 5 assault.

Jillian Morascini, a Brookdale Buckingham representative, told police that Vivient was fired two days after the incident, according to the affidavit by Glastonbury Officer Olivia Ingham.

Gac reported the incident to Glastonbury police, saying he had learned of it from the Brookdale Buckingham's administration, which was conducting an investigation and urged him to notify police.

He told police that he visited his mother Oct. 6 and noticed "some slight swelling" on her right cheek, although he said she was unable to recall the incident because of her dementia.

Morascini later told the officer that there were no marks or bruising on the patient's face but added that she "complained of pain when palpitated by nurses."

The officer said she contacted Vivient by telephone and that Vivient initially expressed interest in providing a sworn, written statement but "failed to respond to further contact."

The employee who witnessed the incident wrote in her Brookdale Buckingham statement that Vivient punched the patient "in the face more towards her right cheek." She included a virtually identical sentence in a statement that she emailed to police, the officer reported.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.