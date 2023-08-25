Charges dropped in case against teen accused in OTR shooting that injured 3 kids, adult

Charges have been dropped, at least for now, in the case against a 16-year-old boy arrested in connection with a May shooting that wounded four people in Over-the-Rhine, officials said.

The teen was arrested on June 21 and charged with eight counts of felonious assault.

His case was dismissed without prejudice on Friday, though the shooting remains under investigation and those charges could be refiled, said Amy Clausing, a spokesperson for the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office.

The May 31 shooting left three children ages 10, 14 and 15, along with a man in his 20s, shot near McMicken Avenue and Lang Street, according to Cincinnati police. All four suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police released surveillance footage that shows at least two people firing from the rear windows of a 2017 black Hyundai Sonata. Rapid-fire gunshots can be heard and people on the sidewalk scatter. One of the shooters was firing over the top of the car while seated in the window.

Investigators found the car, parked and unoccupied, in Bond Hill just a day later, officials said.

Police have yet to announce any other arrests in connection with the shooting.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: OTR quadruple shooting: Teen's charges dropped; investigation ongoing