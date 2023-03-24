Charges dropped or downgraded for 3 of 4 charged with murder in death of Jin Shin

A Tarrant County grand jury has decided there is not enough evidence to charge Kameron Taylor with murder in the death of Jin Shin in August 2022, according to court records.

Murder charges against two other men, Quamon White and Keeton Sheppard, have been downgraded. White now faces a charge of assault causing bodily injury and Sheppard a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the Tarrant County District Clerk.

Markynn West, the man police said pulled the trigger faces a murder charge, according to court records.

Shin, who owned Family Karaoke in Dallas, was known as an advocate for the Asian-American community and a man who had an uncanny ability to bring people together to celebrate and educate each other.

In arrest warrant affidvaits, police said the four men surrounded Shin, assaulted him, blocked him from his vehicle and took his car keys, all in response to a minor traffic accident in which Shin’s vehicle rolled forward into the rear of another at a stoplight.

In the end, police said Sheppard, White and Taylor assaulted Shin leading up to the moment in which West is accused of retrieving a gun and shooting Shin as he tried to get away.

Police said surveillance camera footage showed exactly how the scene played out.

Shin, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner’s office ruled his cause of death as a gunshot wound to the torso. West was arrested in September 2022, followed by Taylor in December and White in January and Sheppard in February.