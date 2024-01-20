Charges dropped for Florida officer accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting ex-girlfriend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Miami-Dade officer who was arrested for charges including armed sexual battery and kidnapping of his former girlfriend had the charges dropped by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office on Friday.

Miguel Lomeli was taken into custody on Dec. 6, 2023, after his ex-girlfriend called 911 saying Lomeli raped her, the SAO said. The woman told officials Lomeli took her inside her home, put handcuffs on her, pulled her hair, and hit her, before raping and assaulting her. She told her 12-year-old son, who was home at the time, to call 911.

The woman is heard on police body cam video telling the responding officers that she was at a restaurant when Lomeli showed up and “started drama” with the man she was with at the establishment.

Later in a controlled phone call, Lomeli told the ex-girlfriend she didn’t use their safe word during their encounter. On the call, she admitted to kissing the man she was with in front of Lomeli to make him upset so he’d leave her alone. Lomeli admitted to being angry when he went to her home and knew what he did was wrong.

The ex-girlfriend later sent a text to Lomeli later saying, “You’re going to get arrested and I’m really sorry about it. I love you with my all.”

Lomeli texted back, “What are you talking about?”, before trying to call her. When she didn’t answer, he then sent a text saying, “What do you mean?”

She then replied, “What I said. I’m sorry Miguel, I did what I thought was the right thing to do. I’m confused about what’s right or wrong but it’s too late now. I love you.”

Days later, the ex-girlfriend texted the detective on the case saying, “After much consideration I feel that the allegations I made were not as I felt them to be on the first night. I believe there was a misunderstanding between him and I. I think I didn’t bombardean (sic) tell him to stop. We have had sexual encounter (sic) like such in the past, and I believe Lomeli thought it was another one of those sexual encounter (sic). We have a safe word, and I failed to use the safe word. Which might’ve caused him to believe we were roleplaying. As a result, my conscience is not allowing me to move forward. If I need to be subpoena(sic), then I’ll wait on that, but for now I choose to not go through with it.”

NBC affiliate WTVJ reported that the charges were dropped since the victim changed her story and proving the case would be difficult.

Given that the ex-girlfriend didn’t want to proceed with the prosecution or give a sworn statement, along with her recanted testimony, and that Lomeli explained that their sexual encounter was consensual the State Attorney’s Office dropped the charges, some punishable by up to life in prison, against Lomeli.

The judge ordered Lomeli to have no contact and to stay 500 feet away from the woman. The SAO also clarified that the armed charges were due to the fact Lomeli was in uniform and had his service revolver in his belt.

Officials told WTVJ that Lomeli is on paid leave pending an internal investigation.

