Charges dropped for fraternity member in hazing case; two other men bound over on felony count

EAST LANSING — The Ingham County Prosecutor's Office has dropped charges against one of three members of the since-disbanded Pi Alpha Phi fraternity at Michigan State University in connection with the death of Phat Nguyen in November 2021, while two co-defendants waived hearings and were bound over to circuit court to face further proceedings.

Charges against John Pham were dismissed. He was one of three men charged in June with one count of felony hazing resulting in death, and three counts of misdemeanor hazing resulting in physical injury, East Lansing District Court administrator Nicole Evans said.

Ethan Cao and Andrew Nguyen — who both face the same four charges — will be arraigned in 30th Circuit Court later this month on the felony after waiving their right to a preliminary examination before District Court Judge Molly E. Hennessey Greenwalt.

The Ingham County Prosecutor's Office did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

The two men face up to 15 years in prison and/or $10,000 on the felony count, while the misdemeanors each carry 93 days in jail and/or $1,000. They are free on $5,000 personal recognizance bonds.

Brian Morley, Andrew Nguyen's attorney, said there were a "variety of factors" in his client waiving the preliminary exam.

"This is a tough case. There's no reason to necessarily cause too much emotional turmoil right now," Morley said. "At the same time, we have the opportunity to continue to work on this and try to get a resolution, whether it's at the circuit court level or back at the district court level."

The defense can request the judge remand the case back to district court before the end of 2022.

Pham's and Cao's attorneys did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

Phat Nguyen died early Nov. 20, 2021, at 413 Stoddard Ave. in East Lansing. Police responded to a call for medical assistance about 2 a.m. and found four individuals “passed out," one of whom was “unresponsive and not breathing,” according to a press release provided at the time.

Three other individuals received medical care at Sparrow Hospital and were released.

Participants observe a moment of silence during a vigil for MSU student Phat Nguyen on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, outside the Eli Broad College of Business on the MSU campus in East Lansing. Nguyen died about 2 weeks ago at a fraternity house on Stoddard Ave. He'd been pledging Pi Alpha Phi.

Police affidavits refer to the event as a fraternity “crossing party,” at which attendees were to celebrate the four pledges becoming full members of Pi Alpha Phi.

The fraternity chapter has since been disbanded. Michigan State University removed the organization's registered student organization status and suspended its charter for at least 10 years in December, while Pi Alpha Phi's National Board closed the chapter.

Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Mike Cheltenham said in June that he believes it was the first time the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office has sought the felony charges of hazing resulting in death. The charge became law in 2004 with Michigan’s passage of Senate Bill 0783, which prohibited the hazing of an individual by someone affiliated with an educational institution.

