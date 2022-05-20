Charges dropped on Joplin man accused of assaulting his grandparents

May 20—The Jasper County prosecutor's office Thursday dismissed felony assault charges on a Joplin man when the alleged victims, his grandparents, did not show up to testify against him at a preliminary hearing.

Marc A. Thomas, 27, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on four felony and two misdemeanor counts. But the hearing was canceled when the prosecutor's office announced that the charges were being dismissed due to a lack of cooperation on the part of the victims.

Thomas was arrested after a domestic disturbance April 9 at the Joplin home of the grandparents, with whom the defendant had been residing.

Police said Thomas returned home apparently under the influence of drugs and forced his way into a bedroom, where he hit his grandmother in the face, leaving her with a bruise and swelling beneath one eye. He then purportedly shoved his grandfather down on the floor, got on top of him and started choking him. The grandfather hit the floor hard when he fell, leaving a bump on the back of his head and giving him a concussion, according to police.

The defendant took the keys to his grandparents' pickup truck and led police on a pursuit before running over some tire deflation devices and crashing the truck into a tree off North Florida Avenue.

The charges dismissed were two counts of second-degree domestic assault and single felony counts of vehicle tampering and resisting arrest in addition to misdemeanor counts of domestic assault and driving while under the influence of intoxicants.