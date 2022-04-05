Charges dropped after man agrees to testify in murder case

Apr. 5—All charges against Cameron Castillo, 28 of Greenville have been dismissed after he agreed to testify against murder defendant Brooke Ashley Craig.

Castillo had been under indictment on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and tampering with/fabricating physical evidence.

The charges had stemmed from the aftermath of 7-year-old Kaden Green's shooting death in 2017.

Craig, who fired the shot that killed the child, pleaded guilty to a charge of murder in February and later received a 30-year prison sentence after a jury trial to determine her punishment.

Authorities alleged that Craig fired a gun at a car in an attempt to kill Castillo. Instead, the round hit the child and killed him.

During a March 21 hearing, 196th District Court Judge Andrew Bench agreed to dismiss the charges against Castillo under an agreement reached between the prosecution and defense attorneys.

Castillo had been held in the Hunt County Detention Center as a witness in the case and was later released into the custody of Collin County authorities.