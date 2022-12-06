Charges dropped for man arrested in connection with body found in Marco Lake

Back in July, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested Dedric Wesley in connection with a woman’s body that was found floating in Marco Lake.

Detectives identified 26-year-old Dedric Jaquan Rashan Wesley as the prime suspect in the woman’s death. Following an initial interview with detectives, an arrest warrant was obtained for Wesley.

Action News Jax was told the victim and Wesley previously dated.

With assistance from the JSO SWAT Unit, Wesley was located and taken into custody without incident. Now, all but one of his charges are dropped.

A motion to dismiss was filed and lists 2 men whom Wesley claims had confessed to being involved with the victim’s death. One of the men, Corey Ellis, has been charged with evidence tampering.

Karmaree Singleton confessed to shooting and dumping the body, according to records, and was recently found incompetent to stand trial on a different charge. He was recently committed to a state hospital.

According to the state attorneys office, a plea deal was reached with Wesley and all charges, except evidence tampering, were dropped. Wesley was ultimately sentenced to 5 years probation and must testify if an arrest in the case is made.

