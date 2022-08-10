Charges dropped in Middletown hit-and-run crash in which Miamisburg man died

Aug. 10—Charges have been dismissed at the direction of the Butler County Prosecutor's Office against a man arrested Monday night after he allegedly fled a deadly crash in Middletown.

At about 9 p.m. 62-year-old Donald Williams, of Miamisburg, was going south on Roosevelt Avenue on a motorized bicycle when he was struck by a 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Dominique Tarrence, according to the Ohio Highway Patrol.

The PT Cruiser was traveling north on Roosevelt Avenue when Tarrence turned turn left onto Johns Road and the car hit Williams, according to the preliminary investigation by troopers.

Middletown Fire and EMS transported Williams to Atrium Medical Center, where he died, according to OSHP.

Tarrence reportedly fled the scene of the crash, but was later arrested by Middletown police without incident. He was booked into the Middletown City Jail and charged with aggravated vehicle homicide, stopping after an accident and driving under suspension, according to OSHP.

On Wednesday afternoon, Middletown Municipal Court Judge James Sherron dismissed charges against Tarrance without prejudice.

Assistant Butler County Prosecutor Dan Phillips said the directive came to avoid possible double jeopardy issues because lab results, which have not yet been received, may be needed to make a case for the more serious charges at the common pleas level. In other words, prosecutors are trying to avoid a plea to lower charges at the municipal level that would not permit use of the evidence if and when the case is permitted to a grand jury.

"We want these cases to go forward when they are sufficient to make it to a courtroom," said Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser. "He is not getting a pass, this is a justifiable delay. Justice will eventually be done."

Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash. Investigators from OSHP Office of Criminal Investigations and Middletown police and fire and EMS assisted at the scene.