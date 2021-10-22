Charges dropped in St. Paul stabbing case after video tells different story, authorities say

Oct. 22—Charges against a St. Paul man accused of stabbing a 14-year-old boy were dismissed after officials reviewed video and found issues with the teen's story.

Keith Contrell Williams, 38, was charged with assault after the 14-year-old showed up at Regions Hospital Nov. 20, 2020, with cuts to his head and upper body. The teen accused Williams of attacking him while he and a 12-year-old friend were hanging out at the train platform near the Union Depot in St. Paul.

"After reviewing the Union Depot surveillance video, it became clear that Mr. Williams was defending himself from the 14-year-old boy," said Dennis Gerhardstein, spokesman for the Ramsey County Attorney's Office. "We explained this to the victim's mother prior to dismissal."

Williams was sentenced Oct. 6 in an unrelated assault case.

According to that criminal complaint, on March 24 shortly after 9 a.m., police were called to the Motel 6 at 2300 Cleveland Ave. in Roseville on a report of an assault.

They met with William's girlfriend who had visible bruising and lacerations to her face. She told police that Williams hit her multiple times in the face, bit her, burned her with a cigarette lighter and punched her with a closed fist because he thought she had been unfaithful.

Williams was originally charged with one count of third-degree assault and one count of domestic assault, subsequent violation. The domestic assault charge was dismissed.

He was sentenced to a year at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud, but that sentence was stayed for three years during which time he will be on supervised probation. He was given credit for 19 days time served.

"He received a probationary sentence, over the State's objection," Gerhardstein said.

Williams has three prior drug convictions, one of them felony-level.