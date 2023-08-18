Charges dropped for suspect linked to killing of man found in Candler: court documents

ASHEVILLE – The second man charged in connection with an Aug. 10 homicide investigation was falsely accused of helping transport and dispose of the victim’s body due to faulty witness testimony, according to Aug. 18 court proceedings and documents from Buncombe County District Court.

Malik Raheim Dashawn Young, 25, of Arden, was charged Aug. 16 with accessory after the fact in the death of Jeruan William Spencer, who was found dead in a wooded area off McKinney Road in Candler, according to a news release from the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office. Two days later, Young’s charge was dismissed in district court after a witness admitted they falsely implicated Young in their statement to law enforcement.

“Young was wrongfully accused of committing a crime that he was not involved in,” attorney Doug Edwards told the Citizen Times Aug. 18. “It is my understanding that he was implicated by another party, who gave a false statement to the police which, led to the charge against my client. In a subsequent interview, the other party recanted her statement implicating Young.”

Young was taken into custody after 6 p.m. Aug. 16 under an arrest warrant that stated Young knew Javorie Ammon Thompson committed second-degree murder and assisted him in attempting to escape by helping transport and dispose of Spencer’s body. Once arrested and interviewed, Young denied any involvement, according to Edwards.

Thompson remains in the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $500,000 bond. His next court date is set for Sept. 5.

When Edwards went to court the morning of Aug. 18, Young was scheduled for a bond hearing. Instead, the DA’s office dismissed the charges based on the new information provided by the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

A dismissal notice of reinstatement, obtained by the Citizen Times Aug. 18, indicates that the “state’s witness changed her story” and “there is no additional evidence at this time.”

Young is still being detained in the Buncombe County Detention Center due to a pending probation violation.

“My client and I are thankful that the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office provided this exculpatory information to the District Attorney’s Office without delay, leading to the dismissal of the charge,” Edwards said.

Ryley Ober is the Public Safety Reporter for Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network.

