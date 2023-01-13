Charges dropped in threat against Rep. Tammy Nuccio

Jan. 12—Criminal charges have been dropped against the man who was accused of leaving a threatening voice message for state Rep. Tammy Nuccio of Tolland in September 2022 because he was upset that one of her campaign signs had been put on his lawn without his consent.

Justin Gagnon, now 42, of 170 Willie Circle in Tolland had faced three misdemeanor charges in the incident — second-degree threatening, second-degree harassment, and second-degree breach of peace. He was released on $5,000 bond after being arrested a week after the message was discovered.

In the voice message, a man believed to be Gagnon said, "You put a ... sign on my ... lawn ever ... again, I will shoot you guys in the face. Got me. I don't vote Republican. ... ," according to an affidavit by state Capitol Police Officer Peter Devin.

Asked for comment on the decision by Hartford Superior Court prosecutors not to continue the prosecution of Gagnon, Nuccio, a Republican, said in a statement, "Tempers may flare when we disagree politically and in society, but we need to find a civil path forward in our dialogue.

"The charges may have been dismissed, but this behavior is 100% unacceptable and it shouldn't be tolerated," she continued. "I hope Mr. Gagnon continues to get the help he needs through court-ordered programs, including anger management."

Gagnon was represented in the case by Ruane Attorneys at Law, a firm with offices in Manchester, East Windsor, and a number of other Connecticut municipalities. An attempt to reach his lawyer Thursday for comment was unsuccessful.

