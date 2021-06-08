Charges dropped after witness fails to identify man accused in Oakhurst shooting

Jun. 8—Criminal charges against a Philadelphia man accused of firing a gun outside at the Oakhurst Homes housing complex were withdrawn on Tuesday after a witness testified that he could not identify the shooter, authorities said.

Dyseam Baretta Graham, 45, appeared for a preliminary hearing before District Judge Michael Musulin of Johnstown.

In a criminal complaint, city detectives said the Jan. 31 shooting stemmed from a disagreement over a woman.

The disagreement began at an apartment and spilled out into the parking lot. Graham allegedly came out of the apartment carrying a firearm and fired four or five shots at a vehicle with two people inside, the complaint said.

No one was hurt and Graham climbed into a white SUV and fled the scene.

Graham was charged with two counts each of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. He also was charged with illegally possessing a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license and reckless endangerment.

Upon cross examination by public defender David Raho, the lone commonwealth witness said he could not identify Graham as the shooter because it was dark at the time.

Assistant District Attorney Jessica Aurandt withdrew the charges after hearing the man's testimony.

Graham was returned to Cambria County Prison were he is being held on other criminal charges.