Charges: Drunk, unlicensed motorist ran stop sign, killing teenager in Minneapolis

An unlicensed, drunk motorist traveling more than 50 miles per hour ran a stop sign and killed a teenager on a skateboard in north Minneapolis early this week, according to charges filed Friday.

Bobby F. Brookins Jr., 34, of Minneapolis, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the collision about 8:35 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of N. 51st and Fremont avenues. He killed 16-year-old Dychaun L. Chew, of Minneapolis.

Brookins' blood alcohol content measured 0.16%, twice the legal limit for driving in Minnesota, according to the charges.

He remained jailed in lieu of $200,000 bail ahead of a court appearance on July 16. A message was left with his attorney seeking a response to the allegations.

Brookins' license has been revoked since 2007, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

His driving and criminal history in Minnesota includes two convictions for drunken driving, four for driving with either a suspended or revoked license, two for having no auto insurance, two for disorderly conduct and two for assault.

Chew attended Minneapolis South High School, where the sophomore was remembered by teachers and classmates as "a bright light, an inspiration and an excellent student who spoke fondly of his family and plans for his future," Principal Brett Stringer said in a notice sent to the school community.

Stringer said Chew was skateboarding home at the time he was killed.

A balloon release was staged Thursday night in front of a large crowd that gathered at the intersection where Chew died.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police arrived to find Chew down in the intersection. Paramedics transported him to North Memorial Health Hospital, where he died later that night.

Police determined that Brookins was speeding north on Fremont, went through the stop sign and hit Chew as he skateboarded across the street.

The SUV's data "Black box" recorded him driving 55 miles per hour at the time of impact and accelerating. The speed limit in that block is 20 mph.

Officers looked north and saw several parked vehicles "with severe damage" and Brookins' SUV on the front lawn of a home at 52nd and Fremont.

Brookins ran from his SUV but soon returned. He admitted to witnesses that he hit the teen, according to the charges.

Star Tribune staff writer Vince Tuss contributed to this report.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482