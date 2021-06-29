Charges: Drunken ATV driver went through construction zone

Jun. 29—MANKATO — An intoxicated man drove an ATV through a Madison Lake construction zone and hit workers with rocks and gravel, charges say.

Augustine David Martines, 40, of Madison Lake, was charged with felony DWI, gross misdemeanor driving after license cancellation and misdemeanor careless driving Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Construction workers reported a man on an ATV drove through construction on Highway 60 on April 29. Workers were hit by rocks and gravel thrown up from the ATV, according to a court complaint.

A Madison Lake police officer spotted Martines on Lakeshore Drive and he kept going to a gas station, where he claimed he did not hear the officer's siren because he was wearing earbuds.

He failed field sobriety tests and refused to take breathalyzers, the charges say.

He did not have a license because he has two prior DWI convictions in Minnesota.