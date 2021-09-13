Charges: Drunken driver assaulted deputy after pursuit

Sep. 13—MONTGOMERY — A drunken driver said "sorry" before she fled from a Montgomery police officer and crashed into a cable box, then urinated in a squad car and assaulted a jail officer, charges say.

Su Wanan, 22, of Montgomery, was charged Monday in Le Sueur County District Court with crimes including felony fleeing police and gross misdemeanors for DWI, assaulting a police officer and obstructing the legal process.

According to the court complaint:

An officer tried to stop a vehicle with front-end damage that stopped an unusually long time at a stop sign at Highway 13 and County Road 26 in Montgomery just before 4 a.m. Sunday.

Wanan mouthed the words "I'm sorry" before leading the officer on a pursuit through town. She eventually stopped in an alley after apparently striking a cable box.

She smelled of alcohol and admitted she'd been drinking but refused to take a breathalyzer.

In a squad car Wanan called the officer a Nazi and threatened to urinate in the backseat if the officer did not take her home. Upon arrival at jail, the officer discovered Wanan had followed through on that threat, though she then claimed the backseat was wet when she got in.

She continued to yell at the officer and a deputy in the jail and refused to stay seated. She kicked the deputy twice in the leg and once in the groin. As she was placed in restraints, she tried to bite the deputy but instead scraped her tooth on the side of his head.

Wanan continued to refuse to take a breathalyzer. When asked why she was refusing, she responded: "'cause I'm (expletive) drunk."