Charges: Drunken driver threatened cop after injury crash

Nov. 4—MANKATO — A Wisconsin man allegedly drove drunk and ran over a sign and crashed into a vehicle, sending another driver to a hospital. After he was found passed out outside a Mankato gas station, he allegedly threatened a police officer.

Spencer Avery Linville, 27, of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, was charged with felony threats, gross misdemeanor counts of DWI, criminal vehicular operation and leaving the scene of a crash Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.

According to the court complaint:

A witness reported a driver ran over a sign and nearly rear-ended a vehicle at Adams Street and Victory Drive at about 4 p.m. Wednesday.

A few minutes later, the same driver struck a vehicle at Monks Avenue and Homestead Road and did not stop. The other driver was taken to a hospital after complaining of head pain.

Around 4:30 p.m. a gas station employee reported a driver hit a pole then passed out in a car that matched the description of the one involved in the hit-and-runs.

A responding police officer had to try twice to awaken Linville, who smelled of alcohol. A bottle of alcohol was found in the car and Linville admitted he had been drinking.

After he was arrested, Linville bashed his head and legs against the doors and partition in the back of a squad vehicle and threatened to head-butt the officer when he got out. He spit on the partition, said he had COVID-19, said he was going to spit in the officer's face and said he hoped the officer and his family die from the virus.

He refused to submit to alcohol and drug testing.