Charges: Drunken teen driver kicked officer

Jan. 3—MANKATO — A teenager allegedly kicked a police officer in the face after she was arrested for underage drunken driving.

A Mankato police sergeant stopped Allison Diane Doheny, 18, for running a stop sign around 12:50 a.m. Sunday. She was uncooperative and kicked at the sergeant, according to a court complaint. A breathalyzer allegedly showed she had an alcohol concentration of 0.29.

Doheny was taken to the hospital where she continued to be belligerent and allegedly kicked a Mankato officer in the forehead.

Doheny was charged Monday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony assault on an officer, gross misdemeanor DWI and misdemeanor underage consumption.