After charges dwindle, owner of eatery on Perry Square gets probation in state cocaine case

When the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office announced charges against the owner of Erie’s Catfish Kitchen restaurant in May 2019, the office alleged that he and his business were involved in a large-scale cocaine ring that operated in Erie and Crawford counties for about a year.

The criminal complaints characterized the defendant, Rahman A. Hooks, as the operation's second-in-command.

Not all the allegations held up in court.

Hooks, 50, has been sentenced to seven years of probation after pleading guilty to conspiracy and two other drug violations, and the defense said investigators never proved that his restaurant, which continues to operate downtown, on North Park Row on Perry Square, was a distribution point for cocaine trafficking.

That allegation, made in charging documents, turned out to be unsupported when the case got to court, said Hooks' lawyer, Nicci Page. She said that the prosecution's contention that Hooks was an "underboss" in the purported conspiracy also had no merit.

"There was no evidence of a vast organization or enterprise," Page said at Hooks' sentencing, on Friday in Erie County Common Pleas Court.

Hooks, she said, pleaded guilty only to "providing small amounts to two people he had personal relationships with," referring to cocaine.

Charges filed: Attorney General's Office says large drug ring broken up

Erie County President Judge Joseph M. Walsh III, who sentenced Hooks, did not disagree with Page's characterization of the case.

"You weren't somebody they thought you were," Walsh said to Hooks, "but you were somebody who shouldn't have been doing what you did do."

Investigators used wiretapped cell phone conversations and surveillance of Hooks’ business and Wallace Street residence to gather evidence against him, according to arrest records. The drug agents alleged that Hooks was suspected of being a supplier of cocaine in the Meadville and Erie areas for the past 20 years.

Story continues

Page said drugs were not mentioned in the wiretapped conversations, and that investigators never caught Hooks with drugs or witnessed him conducting illegal activity at his restaurant.

"It was all inferences, assumptions," Page said after the sentencing, referring to the allegations involving the restaurant.

Mom, sons, aunt also charged

The investigation led to charges against 21 people, including an initial group of Hooks and 18 others. In Hooks' case, the defense maintained that the only people that he had contacted were his relatives who were also charged. They are Rahman Hooks' sons, Rahim A. Hooks, 26, and Jabril A. Hooks, 23, both of Erie; Rahman Hooks’ mother, Barbara Burnett-Mainor, 72, of Erie; and Rahman Hooks’ aunt, Edith V. Henderson, 75, of Meadville.

Burnett-Mainor pleaded guilty to a drug-related conspiracy charge and is to be sentenced in Crawford County Common Pleas Court on Jan. 24, according to court records. Rahim Hooks pleaded guilty to use of drug paraphernalia, Jabril Hooks pleaded guilty to manufacture, delivery or possession with the intent to deliver, and Henderson pleaded guilty to criminal use of a communications facility, according to the records.

Charging documents: State drug agents say restaurant tied to drug case

Jabril Hooks was sentenced to a month to a year in prison in Erie County in June, according to the records. Rahim Hooks was sentenced to four to eight days in prison and eight months of probation in Crawford County in September. Henderson was sentenced to three years of probation in Crawford County in August.

The defendant accused of acting as the head of the organization was Tommy T. Howard, 49, of Erie. He pleaded guilty to being an employee of a corrupt organization, and to manufacture, deliver or possession with intent to deliver, according to court records. He was sentenced in May to a year and four months to two years and eight months in prison and a year of probation.

Erie County Judge John J. Mead, who sentenced Howard, allowed him to serve the sentence at the Erie County Prison rather than state prison, where defendants usually are incarcerated when a sentence exceeds two years.

Four charges dismissed

In Rahman Hooks' case, the tenor of the prosecution changed following a court ruling from Walsh in August.

Finding a lack of evidence, the judge dismissed four of the 12 charges against Hooks: acting as an employee of a corrupt organization, conspiracy to engage in corrupt organizations, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities and criminal conspiracy to deal in proceeds of unlawful activities.

"The Commonwealth's evidence," Walsh wrote in a 24-page opinion issued on Aug. 6, "supports the existence of various relationships among the named individuals, but it does not establish an enterprise with a distinct purpose or made up of individuals with a common purpose." Walsh also wrote, "Under the facts of record, Defendant may have associated himself with numerous criminals, but his several agreements with them did not coalesce into a conspiratorial agreement with all of them."

Walsh on Friday sentenced Hooks on three charges, all felonies: conspiracy to possess with the intent to deliver; possession with the intent to deliver; and criminal use of a communications facility. The Attorney General's Office dropped the five other remaining charges when Hooks pleaded guilty in September, according to court records.

Defense pushes back: Lawyer says restaurant owner innocent in drug case

As part of the plea bargain, the Attorney General's Office also agreed to recommend a sentence of one month to a year in prison, a penalty that fell within the standard range of the state sentencing guidelines in Hooks' case. The guidelines take into account a defendant's prior record, if any, and the nature of the charges.

Page, the defense lawyer, asked for probation.

Hooks' sentence of seven years of probation includes 90 days of home electronic monitoring, to start as soon as a spot becomes available for Hooks. The 90 days of electronic monitoring put the overall sentence within the standard range of the guidelines.

Rejecting 'bad choices'

In court, Walsh said Hooks, who had been free on bond, could continue to work at Catfish Kitchen while he is on the monitor. He also fined Hooks $7,500 and chastised him for being involved in illegal drugs, telling him that he had two sides: a criminal and a family man and businessman.

"I hope this side that you have here today is one that you discard quickly," Walsh said. "What we have seen here today here is horrific."

Walsh's comments echoed those of the prosecutor, Deputy Attorney General Roger Bauer. He noted that Hooks' relatives were involved in the illegal activity.

"He does sort of lead a double life," Bauer said of Rahman Hooks in court. Of Hooks' involvement with drugs, Bauer said, "This is not a mistake."

Hooks apologized. He cried as he told Walsh that he had let down his family and friends by "the bad choices I made."

The person who committed the crimes, Hooks told Walsh, is "a bad version of who I am as a man."

With the prosecution of the drug case over, Hooks "wants to continue serving the community," including by operating his restaurant, Page said. Of the allegation that had linked the Catfish Kitchen to drug crimes, she said, "that wasn't the case at all."

Contact Ed Palattella at epalattella@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNpalattella.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie-Crawford drug case: Owner of Erie's Catfish Kitchen gets probation