Charges expected against student after hoax school threat at Forestbrook Middle School
The Horry County Police Department is investigating a hoax school threat that was made at Forestbrook Middle School Thursday.
There was and is no threat to the community, the police department said in a release Thursday afternoon.
Charges involving a juvenile are expected.
At this time, it’s unclear when the incident happened and if the threat was verbal or written.
The Sun News has reached out to police and school officials for more information.