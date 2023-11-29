New charges expected against 'Turtleboy' blogger critical of handling of Read murder case

"Turtleboy" blogger Aidan Kearney is arraigned on witness intimidation charges in connection with the Karen Read murder case at Stoughton District Court on Monday, Oct. 11, 2023. Kearney was released on his own recognizance.

STOUGHTON − Controversial blogger Aidan Kearney, who is known as "Turtleboy," will face more conspiracy charges, a special prosecutor told a judge Tuesday.

Kearney was arrested and charged in October with one count of conspiracy and eight counts of intimidation of a witness, juror, police or court official stemming from a murder case prompted by the death of Braintree native John O'Keefe, a Boston police officer.

The Holden-based blogger returned to Stoughton District Court for a motion hearing in which his attorney was seeking the return of phones and computers that were seized during a search of Kearney's home, WCVB reported. His attorney argued those devices are the tools of his trade and that the prosecution would be adequately served to save copies of the data while returning the devices.

Kearney's attorney argued that the devices may include privileged legal communications and information from "confidential sources and even police sources."

"I would agree with Mr. Bratton and his remarks that some of these sources are police sources," special prosecutor Kenneth Mello said late in the hearing. "As a matter of fact, one of those police sources is the reason we have a conspiracy charge pending against the defendant. And there will also be further charges of conspiracy filed."

Mello did not indicate when those charges may be filed. He also told the court that his office has honored a commitment to not review all data until related issues are adjudicated.

The judge denied the motion to return the phones and computers and told the parties to work together to address the issue at a Superior Court level.

Kearney has blogged prolifically in recent months about the murder charge against Karen Read. The Mansfield woman is accused of hitting O'Keefe with her vehicle outside a home in Canton on Jan. 29, 2022. Prosecutors say Read and O’Keefe had both been drinking that night. Read and her defense team claim she is the victim of a coverup.

Earlier this month, Kearney lost his bid to have the court lift an order requiring that he stay away from witnesses and alleged victims in the Read case.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Prosecutor: 'Turtleboy' blogger to face new charges in Read slay case