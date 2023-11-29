New charges expected against 'Turtleboy' blogger critical of handling of Read murder case

The Patriot Ledger
·2 min read
"Turtleboy" blogger Aidan Kearney is arraigned on witness intimidation charges in connection with the Karen Read murder case at Stoughton District Court on Monday, Oct. 11, 2023. Kearney was released on his own recognizance.
"Turtleboy" blogger Aidan Kearney is arraigned on witness intimidation charges in connection with the Karen Read murder case at Stoughton District Court on Monday, Oct. 11, 2023. Kearney was released on his own recognizance.

STOUGHTON − Controversial blogger Aidan Kearney, who is known as "Turtleboy," will face more conspiracy charges, a special prosecutor told a judge Tuesday.

Kearney was arrested and charged in October with one count of conspiracy and eight counts of intimidation of a witness, juror, police or court official stemming from a murder case prompted by the death of Braintree native John O'Keefe, a Boston police officer.

The Holden-based blogger returned to Stoughton District Court for a motion hearing in which his attorney was seeking the return of phones and computers that were seized during a search of Kearney's home, WCVB reported. His attorney argued those devices are the tools of his trade and that the prosecution would be adequately served to save copies of the data while returning the devices.

Kearney's attorney argued that the devices may include privileged legal communications and information from "confidential sources and even police sources."

"I would agree with Mr. Bratton and his remarks that some of these sources are police sources," special prosecutor Kenneth Mello said late in the hearing. "As a matter of fact, one of those police sources is the reason we have a conspiracy charge pending against the defendant. And there will also be further charges of conspiracy filed."

Mello did not indicate when those charges may be filed. He also told the court that his office has honored a commitment to not review all data until related issues are adjudicated.

The judge denied the motion to return the phones and computers and told the parties to work together to address the issue at a Superior Court level.

Kearney has blogged prolifically in recent months about the murder charge against Karen Read. The Mansfield woman is accused of hitting O'Keefe with her vehicle outside a home in Canton on Jan. 29, 2022. Prosecutors say Read and O’Keefe had both been drinking that night. Read and her defense team claim she is the victim of a coverup.

Earlier this month, Kearney lost his bid to have the court lift an order requiring that he stay away from witnesses and alleged victims in the Read case.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Prosecutor: 'Turtleboy' blogger to face new charges in Read slay case

Recommended Stories

  • What happens if you don't have car insurance?

    Insurance coverage is a legal requirement for drivers in almost all states, but what happens if you don’t have car insurance? Here’s a look at the consequences.

  • The Fantasy Football Numbers Do Lie: There's much more to come from Zay Flowers

    Which fraudulent numbers should fantasy managers question in Week 13? Dalton Del Don exposes them.

  • Pinterest begins testing a 'body type ranges' tool to make searches more inclusive

    Pinterest is today expanding on its efforts to make its product more inclusive with respect to body type diversity with the test of a new consumer-facing tool that allows users to filter select searches by different body types. The feature, which will work with women's fashion and wedding ideas at launch, builds on Pinterest's new body type technology announced earlier this year. The latter involves novel computer vision technology that uses shape, size, and form to identify various body types across the more than 5 billion images on Pinterest's platform, and is the AI powering this new front-end feature.

  • Kansas revealed an instantly hated new license plate, so now the governor has killed it

    The people of Kansas got to see the state’s new license plate design last week, and they hated it.

  • Broncos' Kareem Jackson to meet with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to seek answers on illegal hits

    Jackson has been suspended a total of six games, ejected twice and fined $89,670 for illegal hits this season.

  • Squint peers at $13M led by Sequoia for AR aimed at B2B to interact with physical objects

    Apple's and Google's move into smart augmented reality several years ago, creating ways for people to use their smartphone cameras to identify everyday objects to interact with them, put the technology on the map with everyday consumers and gave a way for businesses to build new experiences to cater to them. Squint is one of the startups capitalizing on this concept with what founder and CEO Devin Bhushan describes as "a platform that connects people with the right information at the right time." Squint to date has picked up a number of large enterprise customers who use it to manage workflows in factories and other industrial settings, including Volvo, Siemens, Colgate-Palmolive, Michelin and Berkshire Hathaway Energy.

  • How does pay-per-mile car insurance work?

    Here’s how pay-per-mile car insurance works, the pros and cons to be aware of, and whether it’s worth it to switch from standard auto coverage.

  • British Library confirms customer data was stolen by hackers, with outage expected to last 'months'

    The British Library has told customers that their personal data may have been stolen during a recent ransomware attack that knocked the library's systems and website offline for the past month. In a notice sent to customers this week, which TechCrunch has seen, the British Library said that its customer relation management (CRM) databases were accessed during the cyberattack, which the Rhysida ransomware gang has since claimed responsibility. “At a minimum these databases contain the name and email address of most of our users,” the disclosure notice reads.

  • GM to slash spending at Cruise by 'hundreds of millions of dollars'

    GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra reiterated Wednesday plans for Cruise to be more "deliberate" when operations eventually resume at the troubled self-driving vehicle subsidiary. For GM, that will include slashing spending at Cruise "by hundreds of millions of dollars" in 2024, an action that is expected to result in widespread layoffs at the San Francisco-based company that employs about 3,800 people. Barra and CFO Paul Jacobson said Wednesday there would be more specific information in the coming weeks about what this new Cruise will look like following the outcome of two independent safety and incident reviews that are already underway.

  • Okta admits hackers accessed data on all customers during recent breach

    U.S. access and identity management giant Okta says hackers stole data about all of its customers during a recent breach of its support systems, despite previously stating that only a fraction of customers were affected. Okta confirmed in October that a hacker used a stolen credential to access its support case management system and steal customer-uploaded session tokens that could be used to break into the networks of Okta customers. Okta told TechCrunch at the time that around 1% of customers, or 134 organizations, were affected by the breach.

  • New Uni Wheel drive tech could revolutionize electric vehicle design

    Hyundai and Kia have introduced what they say is a major paradigm shift in EV architecture: the Universal Wheel Drive System, or Uni Wheel for short.

  • Bowl projections: Will all four 12-0 Power Five teams make the playoff?

    The top four teams in the College Football Playoff rankings are 12-0. Will they all win this weekend?

  • Stock market news today: US stocks waver amid revived hopes for Fed rate cut

    Dovish comments by Federal Reserve officials fueled optimism that a shift to cutting interest rates is coming.

  • Layla taps into AI and creator content to build a travel recommendation app

    Many companies are trying to use AI chatbots (beyond ChatGPT) in different industries — especially in the consumer sector. Berlin-based startup Layla is banking on this trend to build an eponymous chatbot (along with an app) that suggests new travel destinations. The company was started by Jeremy Jauncey, the founder of travel agency Beautiful Destinations with millions of followers across social media platforms, and Saad Saeed, who was the co-founder of grocery delivery service Flink.

  • Atari's 'Pong' pressed play on the video game revolution on this day in 1972

    A simple game of ping-pong made video games into a force to be reckoned with in 1972.

  • The 'pain trade' for stock investors isn't over yet

    Bond yields will continue to be one of the biggest market stories in 2024 as Wall Street debates when the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates.

  • Viewers react after 'DWTS' plays with their emotions during surprising elimination, or lack thereof

    Teasing and toying with competitors and viewers alike, 'Dancing With the Stars' advances entire field to the finals.

  • David Tepper's Panthers broke bad in multiple ways. Will he repeat the same mistakes in his next coaching hire?

    In terms of placing blame, there is a line being drawn to Tepper wanting Frank Reich to field a staff with significant experience, which led to multiple coaches with different ideologies being spackled into one unit.

  • South African startup GoMetro gets £9M for its fleet management optimization software

    GoMetro, a South African tech company that operates in the fleet management space, has raised £9 million (~$11.4 million) in a Series A funding round led by Zenobē Energy, a strategic investor renowned for financing and operating electric buses. Zenobē Energy also engages in large-scale battery projects for wind farms, with the U.K.’s National Grid among its valued customers (notably, the London-based company recently secured a $750 million investment from KKR, earmarked for fleet electrification financing). The fleet electrification platform, which finances large electric buses and trucks in the U.K., Australia, and New Zealand and an interest in the U.S., currently manages and finances about 25% of the entire electric bus fleet in the U.K.

  • Chris Paul leaves Warriors' in-season tournament loss to the Kings early with lower leg soreness

    Chris Paul played in just five minutes on Tuesday night before he was ruled out with a lower leg injury.