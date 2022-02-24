Charges expected to be dropped after death of Newton man accused of shooting at cops

Prosecutors are moving to dismiss charges against a Newton man following his death, nearly a year after he was accused of shooting at town police.

Edwin Greene died on Jan. 19 at the age of 81, according to an obituary. Greene was charged with attempted murder nearly a year ago after he allegedly fired a handgun and almost struck an officer during a confrontation in the parking garage of the Newton Town Centre on Spring Street. Greene fled the scene in his vehicle and was later taken into custody near Newton Medical Center.

Prosecutors addressed Greene's death before Sussex County Judge Michael Gaus on Tuesday, saying they plan to submit an order to dismiss the charges. The case will return for a final hearing on March 9.

Greene was indicted on July 21, 2021 on four counts including first-degree attempted murder and weapons and eluding charges.

His health had been at the forefront of conversation during several court hearings last year.

A Sussex County judge in February 2021 raised concern that Greene could pose a danger to himself after it was believed he may have been attempting "suicide by cop." Prosecutors said Greene had initially called police on Jan. 25, 2021 to alert them he had a gun and was considering hurting himself.

Greene was receiving mental health treatment at Overlook Medical Center in Summit after his arrest but was later transferred to Morris County jail.

His physical health was also of concern after he appeared to show confusion and speak with a drawl during a court hearing last year. His attorney said he suffered two strokes, one in 2015 and another in 2020, and he was seeking to have him transferred to a nursing home. It was not immediately clear where Greene was living when he died.

Greene was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army after serving three years and later worked as a police officer in Abington Township in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, according to his obituary. He was also a volunteer firefighter and served as fire chief in Chinchilla for some time.

He leaves his wife, who he was married to 57 years, and three children, the obituary states.

Officers arriving at the parking garage around 1:45 p.m. tried to deescalate the situation, but Greene allegedly fired a .22 caliber handgun, narrowly missing an officer, prosecutors said.

Showing "great restraint," an officer came out from behind a wall to speak to Greene, but Greene fired another shot in the officer's direction, Sahil Kabse, an assistant Sussex County prosecutor, said in a prior hearing.

Greene fled the scene in his vehicle, despite officers' attempts to stop him, and was taken into custody minutes later at Newton Medical Center around 2 p.m.

Local schools and the rest of the town were forced into a tense if brief lockdown as the incident unfolded.

