Charges expected for man jailed in killing of 3 in Coon Rapids home

A 37-year-old man could be charged as soon as Monday in connection with the shooting deaths in a Coon Rapids home of three family members who are being identified by their family and friends.

The killings occurred Friday afternoon at a house in the 200 block of NW. 94th Avenue NW., according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

The three were identified by the Sheriff's Office on Monday as 42-year-old Shannon P. Jungwirth, her son, 20-year-old Jorge A. Reyes-Jungwirth, and her husband, 39-year-old Mario A. Trejo Estrada.

Two young children found in the home were not physically harmed, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Tierney Peters said.

The 37-year-old was arrested a few hours later and remains jailed . The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged. The man's criminal history includes a 2020 conviction in federal court in Minnesota for being a felon in possession of a gun. He's also been convicted in the Chicago area for aggravated battery and two weapons-related offenses.

Peters said that an open-line call to 911 from the home came about 12:25 p.m. and included "sounds of a disturbance in the background."

Officers went to the residence and found the three people dead inside, she said.