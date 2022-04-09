Charges expected next week in drowning case

Apr. 9—The Yuba County District Attorney's Office confirmed Friday that charges against a Linda woman who allegedly drowned her two young children could come as early as Monday.

On Thursday, 25-year-old Courtney Williams was arrested for allegedly drowning her 5-month-old infant and 2-year-old toddler in the bathtub of the Linda home in which Williams, her husband and the children lived.

Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry said the initial reports about the incident were expected to be completed on Friday and a final decision on charges could come on Monday.

"I am broken hearted over the death of these little boys," Curry said in an email on Friday. "My thoughts and prayers are with the family and our community as we grieve this tragic loss."

According to the Yuba County Sheriff's Department, dispatchers received a 911 call from the father of the children at about 11:45 a.m. Thursday, the Appeal previously reported. Deputies responded to the call and after arriving at the home in the 6100 block of Sunshine Avenue in Linda, found the infant and toddler both unresponsive in the bathroom. The department said deputies who arrived immediately began CPR, but both children were declared dead at the scene.

Investigators said the father of the children returned home from work shortly before noon, the Appeal previously reported. He allegedly told investigators that his wife, Williams, told him that she had hurt the children. During a search of the home, two young boys, aged 5 months and 2, were found unresponsive in a bathtub full of water.

Curry said the Yuba County District Attorney's Office has been working closely with the Yuba County Sheriff's Department on the investigation.

As of late Friday afternoon, Williams was listed as being in custody at Yuba County Jail with no bail set.

"The tragic loss of five-month-old Holden and his two-and-a-half-year-old brother Ronin reverberates throughout our department and into the community," Yuba County Sheriff Wendell Anderson previously said in a statement. "There are no words to adequately describe the sadness we feel for the family at this time."