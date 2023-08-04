Charges expected after owner abandoned dog at Pittsburgh International Airport, county police say

Charges are expected to be filed after a dog was found unattended in a stroller at Pittsburgh International Airport early Friday.

Around 5:30 a.m., Allegheny County police officers working at the airport were called to assist after the dog was found on the property.

Police said they were able to find a microchip but could not reach the owner.

Don’t leave your pets behind!



This morning at approximately 5:30 a.m., ACPD officers working at Pittsburgh International Airport were called to assist with a dog that was found unattended in a stroller on airport property. pic.twitter.com/eTzN8fdQWN — Allegheny County PD (@AlleghenyCoPD) August 4, 2023

It was later discovered that the dog’s owner was told by airline officials that the dog had to be placed in a crate in order to fly. Police said the owner then abandoned the dog near the short-term parking lot and boarded their flight.

The state dog warden was contacted to retrieve the dog.

A charge of animal abandonment is expected to be filed against the owner by the dog warden.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Gilgo Beach murders: Another victim identified State police looking for missing 12-year-old girl Section of Route 28 closed after inspection VIDEO: Man found shot inside Pittsburgh home; police looking for suspect DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts