Charges: Farmington man fatally shot father and brother. Two days later, he killed his mother by beating her with a hammer.

Oct. 29—Blake Thomas Maloney fatally shot his father and brother in the head, then two days later bludgeoned to death his mother with a hammer — all in the same Farmington townhome, according to murder charges filed Friday against the 26-year-old.

Maloney of Farmington has been charged in Dakota County District Court with three counts of second-degree murder in connection with the killings, which were discovered by a police officer Wednesday night after being called to the townhome to check on the welfare of Maloney's mother.

Killed were Maloney's mother, Tracy Ahn Maloney, 53; his father, 55-year-old Jack John Maloney, who was also Tracy Maloney's ex-husband; and his brother, 23-year-old Scott Connor Maloney.

The criminal complaint does not state a possible motive for the killings.

"At this time there is no known motive as to why Defendant murdered his family members," Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena said in Friday statement. "Our

deepest sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Tracy Maloney, Jack Maloney and Scott Maloney for their great loss."

In an interview with investigator, Maloney said he didn't believe the three were his family.

Dakota County District Court Judge Kathryn Messerich set bail in the amount of $2 million without conditions, $1.5 million with conditions. Maloney's next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 12 in Hastings.

'I MURDERED THEM'

According to the criminal complaint:

Farmington police were dispatched to the townhome at 5430 West 183rd St. on the welfare check call around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday after the caller, identified by her initials "J.F.S.," said that her girlfriend Tracy Ahn Maloney had gone to her ex-husband's house in Farmington at 6 p.m. to visit her sons. She said she was unable to get a hold of her for several hours.

The officer arrived at the home and knocked on the door, which was partially open, and heard sounds from inside. When Blake Maloney answered the door and said "Hello," the officer asked him if Tracy Maloney was there and he said that she was. The officer asked if he could talk to her and her son invited the officer into the home.

Maloney then raised his hands above his head and said, "I did something. I murdered them or something," according to the complaint.

When the officer confirmed Maloney was referring to Tracy Maloney, he put him in handcuffs and asked where she was located. Blake Maloney responded: "She's up there," indicating the upper level of the home.

Maloney then told the officer he killed her with a hammer.

"He then said, 'I didn't want to use the AR. ... I killed Scott, they're not my family," according to the complaint.

The officer called in backup and went about checking the home for Tracy Maloney, finding her unresponsive on the kitchen floor with a yoga mat over her face. She had numerous contusions on her face and there was a large amount of blood on the floor. The officer observed several traumatic injuries to her head consistent with blows from a hammer.

The officer was unable to locate a pulse and determined she was dead.

The complaint stated that "based on Blake Maloney's comment that he had killed other people," the officer went through the townhome. In the basement, Jack Maloney was found dead on a bed, covered with blankets. Maloney had a gunshot wound to his head.

The officer next went to the second level of the home and saw several closed doors with holes in them. The officer checked the rooms, pushing open a bedroom door that was hard to open. There he found Scott Maloney on the floor blocking entry to the room. He also had a gunshot wound to his head.

Officers found a bloodied hammer at the top of a garbage can in the living room and a loaded AR-15 rifle in the living room leaning against the couch.

Blake Maloney was taken to the Farmington Police Department and interviewed after agreeing to speak with officers. During the interview, Maloney told police that he didn't believe "Jack, Tracy and Scott" were his family and that he killed his brother first, then his father, by shooting them in the head.

Maloney said he killed them a couple of days before his mother came to the townhouse on Wednesday.

"He admitted he killed (his mother) with a hammer because he did not want to use the gun anymore," the complaint read.

Maloney does not have a criminal history in Minnesota, according to a search of state court records.