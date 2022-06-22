Charges: Felon used wheelchair piece, walking boot as weapons in jail

Jun. 22—MANKATO — Charges continue to pile up against the man accused of attacking a Good Thunder metal artist last year, the latest related to incidents at the Blue Earth County Jail in May and June.

Brandon Lee McMurtrey, 35, is set to stand trial on Oct. 4 for the alleged hammer attack on artist Arnie Lillo in November 2021. Lillo later died in December.

Since going to jail, McMurtrey has been accused of spitting on and splashing urine on correctional officers, threatening to kill an officer's family, using a wheelchair piece and walking boot as weapons, and damaging a sprinkler head in his cell.

All but the spitting allegation, which reportedly occurred in early May and led to a felony charge in late May, stem from new felony charges filed against him on June 15 in Blue Earth County District Court.

The first new charge, felony damage to property, is related to a reported incident on May 27.

A criminal complaint states McMurtrey disassembled his wheelchair to use a piece as a weapon. After the weapon was taken away, he reportedly damaged a sprinkler head, causing water to flow throughout the jail unit.

Sprinkler heads reportedly cost more than $1,000 to replace and install.

The second new charge includes one felony for violent threats, one felony for an assault causing great bodily harm and two felony assault charges for throwing bodily fluid on officers.

The criminal complaint states McMurtrey had covered his cell's windows to obstruct wellness checks on June 5. Officers reported he was throwing urine under his door while threatening staff.

When officers told him he'd lost privileges to possess certain items, they reported he told them to "come and get them."

Officers stated they used shields to protect themselves when entering his cell. McMurtrey reportedly had two cups of urine nearby and slapped one cup to splash bodily fluid on a deputy and officer.

McMurtrey was wearing a walking boot at the time. He allegedly used the boot as a weapon to kick the deputy's leg, causing bruising, broken skin and redness.

The inmate then reportedly described the officer's residence and threatened to kill his family. The officer was concerned because McMurtrey apparently knew where the officer lived and it was the first time he specifically threatened family.

