Charges file in robbery of O’Fallon Subway sandwich shop

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office on Wednesday filed charges in connection with the robbery of an O’Fallon sandwich shop last month.

O’Fallon police arrested Ronald E. McCloud III in connection with the robbery of a Subway restaurant at 310 West Highway 50. He’s been charged with one count of aggravated robbery.

His bond is set at $75,000 and he is currently in custody at the St. Clair County Jail.

Officers were dispatched to the O’Fallon restaurant at 9:08 p.m. on Oct 19.

According to O’Fallon police at the time, the suspect entered the business as employees were closing. The man demanded money from the register as he inferred that he had a gun. Employees turned over a small amount of money.