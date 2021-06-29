Charges filed in 2-year-old Athian Rivera's death

Jun. 28—CHEYENNE — Wyatt Dean Lamb, a suspect in the death of 2-year-old Athian Rivera, has been charged with the toddler's murder, the Laramie County District Attorney's office announced late Monday afternoon.

Lamb has been charged with murder and multiple counts of child abuse, District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove said in a statement emailed to media. The charges were filed Monday in Laramie County Circuit Court.

"I commend the Cheyenne Police Department, the Laramie County Coroner and the Wyoming State Crime Lab for their collective efforts in this case," Manlove said.

Rivera's body was found Feb. 19 in a dumpster at an apartment complex in the 400 block of Desmet Drive, shortly after the toddler was declared missing.

A circuit court clerk said Monday that charging documents and a probable cause affidavit would be available to the public after a warrant was served to Lamb. That is likely to happen sometime Tuesday.

Lamb is currently in custody in the Laramie County jail. He has been held there without bond since March 4, after an appearance in Laramie County District Court on prior domestic violence charges.

In February 2020, Lamb was charged with felony strangulation of a household member, identified as then-girlfriend Kassandra Orona, who is the mother of Rivera. He was also charged with misdemeanor property destruction and interfering with a peace officer.

At the March 4 hearing, Manlove argued Lamb should be held without bond because he is "the sole identified suspect in an aggravated child abuse and homicide investigation."

Cheyenne police announced Feb. 23 they were recommending Lamb be charged with aggravated child abuse and murder.

