Charges filed against 3 in Taft shooting

Jun. 18—Charges were filed against three additional suspects in the May 29 shooting death of a woman in Taft, and one of those suspects has been arrested.

Kendall Devonte Edward Alexander, 25; Gervorise Lamont Warrior, 19; and Keshaun Jackson, 18; all of Muskogee, were each charged with one count of first-degree murder and eight counts of shooting with intent to kill. Alexander also is charged with possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.

Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards said Alexander was apprehended by Muskogee Police and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officers and booked into the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility on Friday and is being held without bond.

"Arrest warrants have been issued for Warrior and Jackson," Edwards said. "Alexander was taken into custody (Friday). Law enforcement is currently looking for the other two suspects."

The trio joins Skyler Dewayne Buckner, 26, as suspects in the shooting death of Sherika Bowler, 39, on May 29 during the Memorial Day Festival in Taft. Eight other people suffered gunshot wounds during the shooting.

Alexander is scheduled to appear in Muskogee County District Court on Tuesday on the murder and shooting with intent to kill charges.

Buckner is in the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility, having turned himself on May 29 and was also charged with one count of first-degree murder and eight counts of shooting with intent to kill. He is being held without bond and is set to appear in court Aug. 3.

Alexander was in court June 14 in a separate case in which he is charged with feloniously pointing firearm, domestic abuse — assault and battery, and threatening to perform an act of violence. He was released on $5,000 bond before being apprehended on Friday.

He is scheduled for another court appearance for a preliminary hearing in that case and revocation hearing on four other cases that occurred in 2016 and 2017 on June 23.

Story continues

In 2020, Warrior and Jackson were charged as youthful offenders with use of vehicle in discharging a weapon, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, and being a minor in possession of a firearm. Warrior also was charged with two counts of threatening to perform an act of violence.

The charges were eventually dismissed and re-filed in juvenile court.

"This is an still an ongoing investigation, but thanks go out to the OSBI, Muskogee County Sheriff's Office, the Muskogee Police Department and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for all their hard work," Edwards said.