Charges filed against 3 teens in Bellefontaine shooting; police continue investigation

Apr. 30—Charges have been filed against three teens, including two juveniles, in a shooting at the Hyland Hills Plaza in Bellefontaine, and police say more charges are likely as they continue their investigation.

Kiana Oppy, 18, of Bellefontaine, is being held in the Logan County Jail on a preliminary obstructing justice charge, according to jail records. Formal charges have not been approved as of Friday morning, according court records.

A complicity to trafficking marijuana charge was filed against a 14-year-old and attempted murder, aggravated robbery, tampering with evidence and felonious assault charges were filed against a 13-year-old boy, according to Bellefontaine police. Both juveniles are also from Bellefontaine.

A fourth teen was identified as a suspect and interviewed, but has not been charged at this time, according to police.

Oppy is being held in the Logan County Jail and the two juveniles are in the Juvenile Detention Center.

The 13-year-old had been reported missing by his mother earlier Thursday, police said.

The investigation began Wednesday night after a gunshot victim showed up at Mary Rutan Hospital on Wednesday night.

He walked into the Emergency Department around 9:20 p.m., according to a release from police.

The victim, identified as Joseph Ropp, 29, was shot twice and seeking medical attention for his injuries.

Based on information Ropp and his girlfriend told police, "the victim described being shot after two men approached him near Smoker's Paradise at the Hyland Hills Plaza," the release stated.

Ropp was later transferred to Grant Hospital in Columbus for further treatment, police said.

The investigation in ongoing by Bellefontaine police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kenner at 937-599-1010.