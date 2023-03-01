Charges filed against 5 adults in Jeannette after 4 children found with cocaine in system

Jeannette police have filed charges against five people after four children were found to have drugs in their system.

According to Westmoreland County Sheriff James Albert, Jeannette police went to the home of a 1-year-old last summer after the child was taken to a hospital for a suspected drug overdose. Tests revealed the child ingested cocaine, Albert said.

During their investigation, police found that three other children between the ages of 4 and 10 who were also living in the home tested positive for cocaine, with two of them also testing positive for cannabinoids, Albert said.

Jeannette police charged Samantha Stanford and Michael Dewberry, parents of the 1-year-old; Anna Dengler, the baby’s grandmother; Latasha Cottrell and Shelly Kemerer. Dewberry, Stanford and Dengler were arrested, according to Albert.

During a search of the home, over three pounds of suspected cocaine, approximately two pounds of suspected marijuana and approximately $15,000 was found, according to Albert.

Stanford and Dewberry are expected to face additional charges.

Anyone with information on the location of Cottrell or Kemerer is asked to contact the City of Jeannette police department.

