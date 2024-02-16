Charges filed against 5 inmates who led destructive ‘uprising’ at Mass. prison, officials say

Following an investigation into last April’s chaotic disturbance at a Massachusetts prison, authorities identified and charged 5 inmates they say damaged several housing units.

On April 21, 2023, an “inmate uprising” at the Bristol County House of Corrections broke out when residents were being moved to new units so the Dartmouth facility could undergo renovations, according to the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say at the time there were about 75 inmates in the housing unit, and they suspect 15-20 of them participated in damaging the unit.

Hector Abreau Garcia, Aaron Gagnon, Shane Burnett, Norman Dias, and Jason Frasca were all charged in the bedlam. They were prosecuted under Chapter 266 Section 129, which involved the malicious destruction of property of the commonwealth by an inmate.

The sheriff’s office says they didn’t charge more inmates because they didn’t think the charges would result in a conviction. According to the BCSO, they only had definitive video evidence of 5 inmates destroying property.

That video, officials say, will be released after being presented to a jury in court.

Photos show the substantial damage left behind, including phones torn off the wall, shattered windows, toppled chairs, broken fans, toilet paper rolls strewn about, torn-up blankets, destroyed toilets, broken beds, and holes in the wall.

No staff or inmates were taken hostage at any point but the disturbance led to a trail of destruction.

There are about 600 total inmates inside the minimum security prison.

All five inmates were charged and arraigned in New Bedford District Court.

Garcia was arraigned on November 7, 2023, while the other four were arraigned on January 5, 2024.

