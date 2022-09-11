Charges filed against 60-year-old Vero Beach man suspected in parking garage shooting

A Vero Beach man is facing criminal charges after police say he opened fire on cars as they exited a city parking garage early Saturday, wounding two people.

Aaron Paul Bishop, 60, of Royal Palm Boulevard, was arrested by the Vero Beach Police Department at 1:45 p.m. Saturday and booked at the Indian River County Jail just before 6 p.m. He’s charged with two counts of shooting or throwing a deadly missile, and one count each of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

While Vero Beach Police initially posted on Facebook that no bail had been set, booking records from the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office show Bishop’s bail at $100,000 for each charge, totaling $400,000.

The parking garage of the Parc24 building in Vero Beach, Fla., is pictured Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. An unidentified man and woman driving separate vehicles were struck by bullets when a man began shooting at them from a stairwell as they exited around 4 a.m., according to the Vero Beach Police Department.

Bishop is accused of shooting at vehicles as they exited the parking garage of the Parc24 building at 445 24th St. in Vero Beach — walking distance from his home — around 4 a.m. Saturday. He fled on foot.

An unidentified man and woman who had been driving separate cars were struck by bullets when the shooter emerged from the stairwell, police said. One of them also suffered wounds from glass fragments. Both were transported to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce, the only trauma center on the Treasure Coast, with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police immediately identified Bishop as a suspect from the garage’s video surveillance. The department’s Critical Response Team responded to Bishop’s home, where a police negotiator made contact with the alleged gunman by phone. Bishop emerged about 15 minutes later and was taken into custody.

During a search of the suspect’s home, authorities seized a gun that may have been the one used in the attack, Master Police Officer Darrell Rivers told TCPalm.

Bishop remained in jail Sunday afternoon, awaiting arraignment.

