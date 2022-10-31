Charges filed against 90-year-old Pittsburgh woman for alleged theft at casino

Theft charges have been filed against a 90-year-old woman for allegedly taking money and a voucher out of a man’s wallet Sunday at Rivers Casino.

According to the complaint, Norma Buchwach of Pittsburgh allegedly picked up a wallet that was accidentally left on the seat of a slot machine and took $1,000 cash and a voucher worth $305. She then allegedly left the wallet in a bus lobby bathroom before leaving the casino. Another patron turned the wallet in to security.

State police filed the summons.

TRENDING NOW:

2 teenagers facing attempted homicide charges in connection with Brighton Heights funeral shooting Local contractor arrested for allegedly failing to deliver on promised work 4 killed, including 3 high school football players, in northwest Georgia crash VIDEO:AAA reminds Pittsburgh families to stay safe on Halloween DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts