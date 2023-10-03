New charges filed against Adam Fravel in death of Madeline Kingsbury

Oct. 2—WINONA, Minn. — New charges have been filed against Adam Fravel, a Winona man accused in the death of Madeline Kingsbury earlier this year, according to Winona County Attorney Karin Sonneman.

Fravel was arrested on June 9

in the death of Kingsbury,

the mother of his two children, after her body was found near Mabel following months of searching. He was initially charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Following his arrest, a grand jury was convened and recommended a first-degree murder charge while committing domestic abuse with a past pattern of domestic abuse and a premeditated first-degree murder charge against Fravel, according to Sonneman.

Fravel was the last person to see Kingsbury alive, and law enforcement has connected what they think is Fravel traveling down to the Mabel area in Kingsbury's vehicle, along with other evidence, such as matching tape and sheets found on her body and at the couple's shared home. Kingsbury is also alleged to have broken off an abusive relationship with Fravel, who admitted to an obsession with Gabby Petito, a woman who was killed in 2021 by her fiance.

Kingsbury was reported missing

on March 31, 2023.

"(Kingsbury) had a bright future, and Mr. Fravel took that from her," Sonneman said during a news conference in June. "By charging him today with her murder, we intend to hold him accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

Sonneman's office has faced criticism, both

from the bench

and

from a legal expert,

regarding how her office has handled issues surrounding the case, including custody of the children and whether Sonneman's office prematurely charged Fravel with only circumstantial evidence.

Fravel's next appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 3.

He is being held on $1 million bail in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

Phillip Prokopowicz, a former Dakota County prosecutor, is leading the prosecution team for Winona County against Fravel.