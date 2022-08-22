Charges filed against adult, juveniles after shooting at West Creek High School football game

Students, staff, and family members take shelter along with West Creek's football team after shots were fired outside West Creek's football stadium during a game against Northeast Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 in Clarksville.

Three teens have been charged in connection with the shooting during the West Creek and Clarksville Northeast football game at West Creek High School Friday.

David Sanders, 18, is facing two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor after one of the younger teens fired a gun while the trio was leaving the school's parking lot shortly after 9 p.m. Friday.

No one was injured, but the incident did trigger a shelter-in-place order for the some 2,000 spectators at the football game.

The Leaf-Chronicle does not name juvenile suspects unless they are charged in adult court.

A 16-year-old juvenile was later identified as the shooter and has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment and one count of carrying a weapon on school property.

A 17-year-old juvenile was charged with one count of accessory after the fact.

The suspects tried to flee the scene Friday, but they were later apprehended by the sheriff's patrol.

"Thanks to the quick action and response that we had to this incident, we have these three identified and with what information that we have so far, they have been appropriately charged," said Sheriff John Fuson.

None of the suspects were students in Clarksville Montgomery County School System.

"We have been and will continue to be relentless in our preparedness for and response to any violent act on school property," Fuson said. "Examples need to be made of anyone who places our schools, students, and staff in danger. I intend to ensure that this is what occurs with this incident."

Sanders was arrested Saturday and is being held at the Montgomery County jail on a $1,500 bond.

