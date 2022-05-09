New charges filed against Alabama corrections officer on run with inmate ‘lover’

Images shared by officials of how Vicky White would look with dark and shorter hair (US Marshals Service)

New charges have been filed against the fugitive corrections officer accused of helping her jailhouse lover break out of prison before going on the run together.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office slapped Vicky White with new charges of identity theft and second-degree forgery on Monday as the huge manhunt entered its 10th day.

The charges relate to Ms White allegedly using an alias to buy a getaway car used by the couple “to facilitate the escape”, officials said.

The new charges come one week after a warrant was first issued for her arrest last week, charging the 56-year-old with one felony count of permitting or aiding an escape.