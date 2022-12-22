Charges filed against Amarillo man regarding fentanyl death

Charges have been filed against an Amarillo man regarding a the use of fentanyl resulting in the death of another Amarillo resident earlier this year, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Amarillo Police Department.

On Sept. 6, Amarillo police officers responded to a call for service involving a 31-year-old male victim of an overdose death. Officers on the scene recognized items being related to fentanyl use, and APD narcotic agents responded and investigated the suspected fentanyl overdose. Through that investigation, Ryan Conrad Baldauf was identified as a person of interest.

The case was forwarded to the Randall County District Attorney’s Office for review. On or about Dec. 5, the Randall County office filed the case, and an arrest warrant was issued charging Baldauf with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance causing death or serious bodily injury.

Baldauf, 32, was located by APD narcotic agents and was arrested on Dec. 12.

"Fentanyl is an extraordinarily dangerous drug, and people in Amarillo are dying because of it," the police release states. "The police department continues to work alongside state and federal law enforcement partners to identify drug dealers and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law."

If you have information on a person who might be dealing fentanyl and want to report this information, please call Crimestoppers at 806-374-4400, go to their website at amapolice.org or download the P3 tips app.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: APD: Amarillo man arrested, charged in fentanyl overdose death