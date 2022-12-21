Charges filed against Blakesburg pursuit suspect

Dec. 20—RURAL BLAKESBURG — An Ottumwa man shot by a state trooper following a pursuit earlier this month has now been formally charged.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said 35-year-old Charles Hall, of Ottumwa, was released from the hospital and transferred to the Davis County Jail on Saturday. He was charged with attempted murder, a class B felony; and eluding, a class D felony. The charges were filed in Davis County, where the pursuit had ended on Dec. 7 in rural Blakesburg.

Hall was shot by Iowa State Trooper Jeremy Cole, investigators said. In newly filed court documents, a state investigator said Hall charged at Cole's vehicle with a weapon drawn and attempted to steal Cole's patrol vehicle.

Cole fired his weapon at Hall, striking him. A determination has not yet been released on the shooting's justification. As is procedure, Cole was placed on leave while the investigation is ongoing.

Cole, a three-year member of the patrol, was treated and released with minor injuries at a local hospital after the incident. The Davis County Attorney will make the determination on whether Cole's actions were justified following the DCI's investigation.

Officers said they were pursuing Hall because of active arrest warrants he had for charges of first-degree robbery. Details about that warrant are still not publicly available.

The pursuit spanned multiple jurisdictions with speeds exceeding 100 mph at times, investigators said. A pursuit intervention maneuver was used by law enforcement to end the pursuit.

