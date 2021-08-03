Charges filed against both suspects in Arkansas cop's death

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Prosecutors filed charges Tuesday against two people accused of running over and killing an Arkansas police officer in June.

Shawna Cash, 22, is accused of hitting Pea Ridge Officer Kevin Apple with her car and dragging him after he approached the vehicle at a convenience store, according to court documents. Her passenger, 18-year-old Elijah Andazola, was also arrested.

Cash was charged with capital murder, escape, fleeing, two counts of aggravated assault, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, criminal mischief, obstructing governmental operations and reckless driving. Andazola was charged with being an accomplice to capital murder and escaping, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Andazola's initial arraignment on Monday was reset after Gregg Parrish, director of the Arkansas Public Defenders Commission, requested more time to find an attorney for him. Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green rescheduled the arraignment for Aug. 23.

Cash’s arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 15 in Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren’s courtroom.

Cash and Andazola were being held without bond in the Benton County Jail.

